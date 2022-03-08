Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Edmunds Central zebra mussel detection project earns them competition finalist spot

A freshman conceptual physics class at Edmunds Central High School is working on a project to help speed up detection of zebra mussels in lakes and rivers.
By Sarah Parkin
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSCOE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A freshman conceptual physics class at Edmunds Central High School is working on a project to help speed up detection of zebra mussels in lakes and rivers.

”About twenty years ago, zebra mussels first showed up in the Great Lakes and now, they’re throughout the United States and they’ve become a major problem here in South Dakota,” said Spencer Cody, a science teacher at Edmunds Central.

The reason invasive zebra mussels are a big problem is because they alter food supply in ecosystems at the bottom level, which only creates problems further up the food chain.

”It’ll effect the small stuff, as it can filter a lot of plankton and microscopic organisms very fast in a day. It’ll just move up the food chain until nothing is there anymore,” said Theodore Haerter, a freshman at Edmunds Central.

After studying zebra mussels, the Edmunds Central class decided to make a vehicle to go into the water and help detect the zebra mussels early.

”We came up with the idea of having an ROV, a remote-controlled vehicle, that would actually be able to use a camera and other censors to actually monitor zebra mussel infestations,” said Cody.

Detecting the zebra mussels early could help contain their infestation into other bodies of water through boats.

The project earned the group a state finalist spot in the Samsung ‘Solve for Tomorrow’ competition. The group is working in teams to create a final product before they potentially move on to the top ten.

”My group is making the circuit board to detect what’s going on. They’re making the thing to keep it going, to move it around, to hold it in place so that it can go from place to place,” said Carlee Crawford, a freshman on the project.

The class will find out if they’re one of the top ten finalists for the contest later this month. Regardless of the result, they’ll be putting their project to the test at the Great Lakes this summer.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Police: Sioux Falls man with gunshot wound drives himself to hospital
Sioux Falls based food truck opens restaurant
Murph’s Burgers & Fries opens permanent location in Sioux Falls
File Graphic
Police: South Dakota man indicted for embezzlement and theft from tribal organization
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a fire at St. Michael Ethiopian Orthodox Church in Sioux...
Church Fire at 14th and Dakota: Why firefighters stayed on the scene for hours after the fire was extinguished
Bird flu found in southeastern South Dakota

Latest News

SF Police Chief Thum
Police: 2021 Sioux Falls Crime remained flat; Illicit drug seizures dramatically increased
“Our festival has been going on for 29 years so that’s a pretty big accomplishment for a small...
Sioux Empire Water Festival teaching importance of water to kids
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a fire at St. Michael Ethiopian Orthodox Church in Sioux...
UPDATE: Sioux Falls church accepting donations to restore building after fire
Sioux Falls Area Humane Society hosting Paws to Celebrate event April 17.
“Paws to Celebrate” fundraiser takes place April 2nd.
Over 800 tickets were donated to six different schools in the the Sioux Falls area.
Students Attend Summit League Tournament