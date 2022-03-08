Edmunds Central zebra mussel detection project earns them competition finalist spot

ROSCOE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A freshman conceptual physics class at Edmunds Central High School is working on a project to help speed up detection of zebra mussels in lakes and rivers.

”About twenty years ago, zebra mussels first showed up in the Great Lakes and now, they’re throughout the United States and they’ve become a major problem here in South Dakota,” said Spencer Cody, a science teacher at Edmunds Central.

The reason invasive zebra mussels are a big problem is because they alter food supply in ecosystems at the bottom level, which only creates problems further up the food chain.

”It’ll effect the small stuff, as it can filter a lot of plankton and microscopic organisms very fast in a day. It’ll just move up the food chain until nothing is there anymore,” said Theodore Haerter, a freshman at Edmunds Central.

After studying zebra mussels, the Edmunds Central class decided to make a vehicle to go into the water and help detect the zebra mussels early.

”We came up with the idea of having an ROV, a remote-controlled vehicle, that would actually be able to use a camera and other censors to actually monitor zebra mussel infestations,” said Cody.

Detecting the zebra mussels early could help contain their infestation into other bodies of water through boats.

The project earned the group a state finalist spot in the Samsung ‘Solve for Tomorrow’ competition. The group is working in teams to create a final product before they potentially move on to the top ten.

”My group is making the circuit board to detect what’s going on. They’re making the thing to keep it going, to move it around, to hold it in place so that it can go from place to place,” said Carlee Crawford, a freshman on the project.

The class will find out if they’re one of the top ten finalists for the contest later this month. Regardless of the result, they’ll be putting their project to the test at the Great Lakes this summer.

