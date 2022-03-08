Elementary students turn classroom into dog treat bakery
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
HARRISBURG, S.D.- Students at Horizon Elementary are embarking on a noble cause in effort to help a local animal rescue organization.
They’ve transformed their classroom into a dog treat bakery.
Students have taken part in mixing, rolling and baking the treat.
They’re selling the treats all this week, with the proceeds go to B-Squad Dog Rescue.
Students set a goal of raising $935, and they’re off to a good start. On their first day -- they brought in more than $400.
You can order through the Horizon Elementary Facebook page and on the school’s website.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.