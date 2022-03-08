Avera Medical Minute
Elementary students turn classroom into dog treat bakery

Horizon Elementary kids make dog treats.
Horizon Elementary kids make dog treats.(Dakota News Now)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
HARRISBURG, S.D.- Students at Horizon Elementary are embarking on a noble cause in effort to help a local animal rescue organization.

They’ve transformed their classroom into a dog treat bakery.

Students have taken part in mixing, rolling and baking the treat.

They’re selling the treats all this week, with the proceeds go to B-Squad Dog Rescue.

Students set a goal of raising $935, and they’re off to a good start. On their first day -- they brought in more than $400.

You can order through the Horizon Elementary Facebook page and on the school’s website.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Summit League fans bring boost to Sioux Falls businesses
NSU wrestling program continues to honor late teammates
NSU wrestling program continues to honor late teammates
South Dakota leading the charge for support of women's sports
