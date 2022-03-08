Elementary students turn classroom into dog treat bakery

HARRISBURG, S.D.- Students at Horizon Elementary are embarking on a noble cause in effort to help a local animal rescue organization.

They’ve transformed their classroom into a dog treat bakery.

Students have taken part in mixing, rolling and baking the treat.

They’re selling the treats all this week, with the proceeds go to B-Squad Dog Rescue.

Students set a goal of raising $935, and they’re off to a good start. On their first day -- they brought in more than $400.

You can order through the Horizon Elementary Facebook page and on the school’s website.

