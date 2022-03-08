Great balance against Oral Roberts leads SDSU women into Summit League Championship game Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The women of South Dakota State punched their ticket to the championship round of the Summit League Tournament with a 72-53 win over No. 4 Oral Roberts Monday afternoon at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The Jackrabbits will play in the title game for the 11th time in the last 14 seasons.

Oral Roberts hung with the Jacks through the majority of the first half, forcing three SDSU turnovers in the opening five minutes and leading 13-12 after nearly seven minutes of action. The Jacks ended the quarter on a 6-1 run to lead 18-14 at the period break.The Golden Eagles were within four at the halfway point of the second quarter before an 18-0 SDSU run over a 9:19 stretch put the Jacks up 42-20 at the 7:01 mark of the third quarter. SDSU’s run included an 8-0 stretch to close the second period with four points from Kallie Theisen and a 10-0 start to the second half with nine of those points by Tori Nelson.

The Golden Eagles were held to four field goals and 16 total points between the second and third quarters, allowing SDSU to lead 50-20 with one period remaining. Tirzah Moore took over for Oral Roberts in the final 10 minutes, scoring 12 of her game-high 17 points in that time, but the Jacks maintained their lead to advance to Tuesday.Four Jackrabbits ended the game in double figures, paced by Paiton Burckhard and Myah Selland with 16 points apiece.

Haleigh Timmer came off the bench for 12 points, followed by Nelson with 11.Burckhard’s output came with a 4-for-4 effort from the 3-point line and 5-for-7 performance overall. She also had eight rebounds to lead the Jacks. Selland was 7-for-13 from the floor for her 16 points to go with six assists and four rebounds.Nelson and Theisen both added seven boards while Timmer, Nelson and Lindsey Theuninck gave out three helpers each. Theisen had two blocks and Timmer had two steals, both Jackrabbit highs.The Jacks shot 43 percent from the field, knocked down nine 3-pointers and tallied 20 assists on 26 made field goals in the game. SDSU had a 39-36 edge in rebounding and 4-3 advantage in blocks. Both teams recorded three steals.Moore’s 17 points led all players on 7-of-13 shooting. Regan Schumacher and Katie Scott each grabbed eight rebounds.

NOTES

The Jackrabbits improve to 32-4 all-time in the Summit League postseason.

SDSU is now 23-8 overall.

Myah Selland moved into the top 10 on SDSU’s career scoring chart. She passed Kristin Rotert (1,484) and now has 1,499 career points.

The Jacks advance to the title game for the 11th time in 14 seasons and fourth time in the last five seasons.

UP NEXT SDSU will take on South Dakota in the championship game Tuesday afternoon at 1 p.m. It will be the seventh all-time meeting in the title game between the Jackrabbits and the Coyotes.

Game recap courtesy SDSU Athletics

