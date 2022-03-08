Jackrabbit men build huge lead early and beat rival Coyotes 83-60 advancing to the Summit League title game Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -No. 1 South Dakota State raced its way to the Summit League Men’s Championship title game, blitzing No. 5 South Dakota in an 83-60 semifinal win on Monday night. The Jackrabbits, who remained unbeaten against league opposition, were yet again dominant offensively. SDSU started fast by building a 55-30 halftime lead on the strength of 69 percent shooting in the first 20 minutes. On the whole, the Jackrabbits shot 59.6 percent from the field, the NCAA-leading seventh time this year they’ve shot 59 percent or better. “Defensively, especially in that first half, we were really locked in,” SDSU head coach Eric Henderson said. “When we were getting stops we were able to play with some pace offensively.”

Douglas Wilson led the way with 21 points and eight rebounds, while Player of the Year Baylor Scheierman scored 18 points. Freshman Zeke Mayo chipped in 13 points and three 3-pointers. The Coyotes matched the Jackrabbits over the first few minutes in front of a raucous crowd. They were propelled by Kruz Perrott-Hunt, who scored a team-high 19 points. Mason Archambault added 10 points, but the team was not able to get its frontcourt scoring like it had in their physical quarterfinal win over Kansas City. That ultimately proved costly against a dangerous SDSU offense.

“They can get going, I felt like we gave effort but they were making tough shots,” USD head coach Todd Lee said about the Jackrabbits after the game. USD forward Hunter Goodrick hit a triple with 12:33 left in the first half to make it a six-point game at 21-15. Over the next three minutes, however, the Coyotes committed two turnovers that led to Jackrabbit baskets, and the lead grew from there. SDSU moves on to play the winner of No. 2 North Dakota State and No. 3 Oral Roberts for the Summit League tournament title at 8 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Turning Point Mayo and Charlie Easley may well have rolled out an early dagger against their in-state rival. Easley (8 points) hit a three-pointer to give SDSU a 42-24 lead with 4:53 left in the first half, with Mayo following it up on the next possession with a three of his own to extend the lead to 21 points.

Inside the Box Score

The Jackrabbits played to their strengths, as the nation’s best three-point shooting team shot 42.1 percent from distance.

Xavier Fuller had an efficient outing (8 points, 4-6 FG), finishing an injury-plagued season on a high note.

SDSU did not let the Coyotes work themselves back into the game through second chances, holding USD to just five offensive rebounds.

News & Notes

The Jackrabbits advanced to their first championship game since the 2017-18 season, where they beat USD. Before that, SDSU had appeared in the previous three title games.

The 29th win of the season set a new single-season record for the Jackrabbits, who have now won 20 straight games.

The Coyotes finished the year with a 19-12 record, the third consecutive winning campaign under Lee.

