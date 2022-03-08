Avera Medical Minute
“My Life Is Worth Living” starts conversations for students, school districts

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Talking through issues is a big part of finding a solution. That holds true for kids and adults which is why counselors from the Dell Rapids School District are joining other school leaders in recommending the short animated series from “My Life Is Worth Living.” The series includes five stories told over 20 episodes that relate to teen characters with familiar challenges and discover strategies to handle situations. Over the course of each character’s journey, they realize that life is worth living. Dell Rapids Middle School counselor Sara Holmberg explained how her kids are responding to it and why she is advocating for others to try it out.

Recent times have intensified social isolation, and this has been felt deeply in the lives of young people. The CDC reports that the instance of young girls attempting suicide has increased 50% since 2019. Today, suicide is the second leading cause of death for young people aged 10 to 24. Every day 500 people in this age group attempt suicide and 20 kids die by suicide; however, research shows that connections to friends, family, and community can be the difference between life and death.

