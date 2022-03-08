Open house held for Diverging Diamond Interchange construction project

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Empire Mall is hosting an open house for the Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) construction project.

The City of Sioux Falls, in conjunction with the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), have organized this public open house to provide information on the construction of the 41st Street Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI), which will impact traffic patterns.

The open house will be held on Thursday, March 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. For the most convenient access to the open house, please use the northeast door near JCPenney and Red Robin at the Empire Mall.

Construction is anticipated to begin in spring 2022 at the intersection of I-29 and 41st Street (Exit 77) and continue through 2023. Information about the project and construction phasing will be shared at the open house.

Members of the project team will be available for one-on-one conversations and to answer questions. More information about this project can be found at www.SiouxFalls.Org/41st-DDI and by following the hashtag #41stDDI on social media.

If ADA accommodation is needed, please contact the Human Relations Office: 605-367-8745 (Voice) or 605-367-7039 (TTY) at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting.

