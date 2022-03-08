Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Open house held for Diverging Diamond Interchange construction project

Diverging Diamond Interchange
Diverging Diamond Interchange(CDOT)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Empire Mall is hosting an open house for the Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) construction project.

The City of Sioux Falls, in conjunction with the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), have organized this public open house to provide information on the construction of the 41st Street Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI), which will impact traffic patterns.

The open house will be held on Thursday, March 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. For the most convenient access to the open house, please use the northeast door near JCPenney and Red Robin at the Empire Mall.

Construction is anticipated to begin in spring 2022 at the intersection of I-29 and 41st Street (Exit 77) and continue through 2023. Information about the project and construction phasing will be shared at the open house.

Members of the project team will be available for one-on-one conversations and to answer questions. More information about this project can be found at www.SiouxFalls.Org/41st-DDI and by following the hashtag #41stDDI on social media.

If ADA accommodation is needed, please contact the Human Relations Office: 605-367-8745 (Voice) or 605-367-7039 (TTY) at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Des Moines police said one person was killed and two others were critically wounded in a...
6 teens arrested in Iowa school shooting that killed 1
Taylor Matthew Freeburg-Leuthardt
Police searching for ‘dangerous’ wanted man
President Biden’s decision to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline continue to be a point of...
Would the Keystone XL pipeline help with the current gas crisis?
Sioux Falls based food truck opens restaurant
Murph’s Burgers & Fries opens permanent location in Sioux Falls

Latest News

The past four days have shown the energy and excitement from Sioux Falls hosting the Summit...
Summit League fans bring boost to Sioux Falls businesses
Summit League fans bring boost to Sioux Falls businesses
NSU wrestling program honors late wrestlers.
NSU wrestling program continues to honor late teammates
NSU wrestling program honors late teammates
NSU wrestling program continues to honor late teammates
South Dakota leading the charge for support of women's sports
South Dakota leading the charge for support of women's sports