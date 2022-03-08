Sanford Health announced new chief digital officer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health announced Tuesday it has hired Jared Antczak as its chief digital officer.

According to a press release, Jared will lead Sanford Health’s digital strategy to advance the organization’s goal of becoming the premier rural health system in the United States.

Jared will provide executive oversight for digital transformation initiatives to accelerate the adoption and optimization of tools that enhance patient and employee engagement, support care delivery, and improve business processes.

“Jared is an accomplished executive with a unique blend of digital solutions expertise and a consumer-centric vision,” said Nathan Peterson, executive vice president, chief strategy and development officer at Sanford Health. “He is well-positioned to lead Sanford’s digital strategy to continuously improve engagement with and access for the patients and residents we serve, while also supporting caregivers across our system with new tools for greater efficiency and effectiveness.”

Antczak’s hiring comes at an opportune time, following the launch of Sanford Health’s virtual care initiative, supported by a $350 million gift from philanthropist Denny Sanford. It includes the construction of a 60,000 square-foot building scheduled to begin later this year and will expand access for patients and residents by utilizing the most advanced technologies to keep care closer to home.

“Sanford Health’s ambitious vision for virtual care is unmatched, and their commitment to patients, people, and communities resonates with my core values,” said Antczak. “I am fortunate to have a career doing something I am passionate about and am thrilled to join Sanford on this journey as we continue to innovate and transform health care together.”

Antczak comes to Sanford Health from Highmark Health in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where he served as vice president and head of digital product, leading the digital vision for their enterprise. Prior to that, he held digital leadership positions at Intermountain Healthcare and Atrium Health (formerly Carolinas HealthCare System).

Antczak holds a B.S. in biology from Brigham Young University-Idaho and an MBA from Wake Forest University. He also holds a product executive certification (PEC), an information technology infrastructure library (ITIL) certification, and is a certified professional in health care information and management systems (CPHIMS).

Antczak is originally from a suburb of Salt Lake City, Utah. He and his wife, Charlene, have six children.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.