Sioux Empire Water Festival teaching importance of water to kids

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Empire Water Festival has become a staple of Sioux Falls since it began in the 1990′s.

“Our festival has been going on for 29 years so that’s a pretty big accomplishment for a small little committee that just had an idea a long time ago,” Water Festival Committee member Amber Lounsbery said.

The festival teaches kids the important role of water in our community with things like hands-on experiments, several booths, and much more.

“The Big Sioux River is one of the best physical natural assets we have in the community, teaching these kids the importance of not only that river but really the whole watershed and the importance of preservation and taking care of that asset is really important,” Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken said.

This year’s festival is one of the biggest in its history with over 2,400 4th graders from 52 schools taking part in the event.

“There are a lot of kids that just haven’t had this information so when you bring these examples to them then they light up and that thirst of knowledge really shows,” Lounsbery said.

This year’s Water Festival is a hybrid of both in-person and virtual after last year’s event had to go completely virtual.

“Some of this stuff is just hands-on I mean you can see how the water filters you want to touch things and feel the different water qualities so getting the kids out here to interact with some of the exhibits is really important for these kids,” TenHaken said.

The Sioux Empire Water Festival began Tuesday morning and will wrap up on Wednesday afternoon with all of the events being held at the University of Sioux Falls.

