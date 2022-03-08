Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sioux Empire Water Festival teaching importance of water to kids

The festival teaches kids the important role of water in our community with things like hands-on experiments, several booths, and much more.
“Our festival has been going on for 29 years so that’s a pretty big accomplishment for a small...
“Our festival has been going on for 29 years so that’s a pretty big accomplishment for a small little committee that just had an idea a long time ago."(Dakota News Now)
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Empire Water Festival has become a staple of Sioux Falls since it began in the 1990′s.

“Our festival has been going on for 29 years so that’s a pretty big accomplishment for a small little committee that just had an idea a long time ago,” Water Festival Committee member Amber Lounsbery said.

The festival teaches kids the important role of water in our community with things like hands-on experiments, several booths, and much more.

“The Big Sioux River is one of the best physical natural assets we have in the community, teaching these kids the importance of not only that river but really the whole watershed and the importance of preservation and taking care of that asset is really important,” Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken said.

MORE: Murph’s Burgers & Fries opens permanent location in Sioux Falls.

This year’s festival is one of the biggest in its history with over 2,400 4th graders from 52 schools taking part in the event.

“There are a lot of kids that just haven’t had this information so when you bring these examples to them then they light up and that thirst of knowledge really shows,” Lounsbery said.

This year’s Water Festival is a hybrid of both in-person and virtual after last year’s event had to go completely virtual.

“Some of this stuff is just hands-on I mean you can see how the water filters you want to touch things and feel the different water qualities so getting the kids out here to interact with some of the exhibits is really important for these kids,” TenHaken said.

The Sioux Empire Water Festival began Tuesday morning and will wrap up on Wednesday afternoon with all of the events being held at the University of Sioux Falls.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Police: Sioux Falls man with gunshot wound drives himself to hospital
Sioux Falls based food truck opens restaurant
Murph’s Burgers & Fries opens permanent location in Sioux Falls
File Graphic
Police: South Dakota man indicted for embezzlement and theft from tribal organization
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a fire at St. Michael Ethiopian Orthodox Church in Sioux...
Church Fire at 14th and Dakota: Why firefighters stayed on the scene for hours after the fire was extinguished
Bird flu found in southeastern South Dakota

Latest News

SF Police Chief Thum
Police: 2021 Sioux Falls Crime remained flat; Illicit drug seizures dramatically increased
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a fire at St. Michael Ethiopian Orthodox Church in Sioux...
UPDATE: Sioux Falls church accepting donations to restore building after fire
Sioux Falls Area Humane Society hosting Paws to Celebrate event April 17.
“Paws to Celebrate” fundraiser takes place April 2nd.
Over 800 tickets were donated to six different schools in the the Sioux Falls area.
Students Attend Summit League Tournament