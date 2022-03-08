Below Normal Temperatures Continue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to be missing out on another round of accumulating snowfall as it tracks just off to our south tonight into Wednesday.

There will be a chance for some light snowfall along and south of I-90 tonight into Wednesday morning, but accumulations aren’t likely. The snow will be staying further south into Omaha, Des Moines, and Kansas City. Temperatures are going to be cooler for Wednesday and only make it into the 20′s for highs. That’s about 15 degrees below normal for this time of the year. We’ll have more sunshine returning on Thursday.

A cold front will move through Friday and while it won’t bring precipitation it’s going to bring cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the teens in northeastern South Dakota and 20′s elsewhere. It’s going to be breezy too which will keep wind chills in the single digits to some single digits below zero.

We’ll rebound this weekend with highs in the 30′s east and 40′s west on Saturday and then get back to the 40′s east and 50′s west by Sunday. We’ll have sunshine and quiet weather sticking around as well. Temperatures will remain above normal heading into next week as dry weather lingers until the end of next week when our next chance of precipitation arrives.

