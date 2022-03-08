South Dakota COVID-19 update: 9 dead, active cases down almost 300

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health has reported nine additional deaths due to COVID-19, whereas active cases and hospitalizations have decreased.

The death toll due to COVID-19 has risen by nine, reaching 2,843 in South Dakota. One person was in their 40s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s, two in their 70s, and four 80 years or older.

Active cases have decreased by almost 300 since Monday, bringing a new total of 3,355, however, there were 81 additional confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported.

There are now 120 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, down from slightly from Monday.

An expert group convened by the World Health Organization said Tuesday it “strongly supports urgent and broad access” to booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine amid the global spread of omicron, capping a reversal of the U.N. agency’s repeated insistence last year that boosters weren’t necessary for healthy people and contributed to vaccine inequity.

Also, a study published in Nature found that even mild COVID-19 infections can cause damage to the brain, particularly the area related to smell.

