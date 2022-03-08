Students Attend Summit League Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A local orthodontist donated hundreds of tickets for one of today’s games to students in the Sioux Falls area.

These tickets were donated by Wermerson Orthodontics, and they say it is important to give students this experience.

Since the tournament takes place during the student’s school day, this gives many students the chance to enjoy the game without missing classes.

“Our kids were super excited about this. A lot of them have never even been to a college game. So having this opportunity to see their face light up and it was great to see.” said Tyson Metzer, a science teacher at Brandon Valley.

Not only was this a great opportunity for students to watch the game but it also served as a learning opportunity to incorporate the game with different subjects such as mathematics and art.

“We learned, we did brackets for the team, we colored posters.” said Brandon Valley student, Emma Tidemann.

Wermerson Orthodontics was happy to make this experience possible for students.

“It’s nice to be able to give back in any way we can for whenever we can help with kids. At Wermerson Orthodontics we work with kids a lot. It’s kids it is children. Whatever we can do to help their development and have a little fun being at the game here too.” said Chris Wermerson of Wermerson Orthodontics.

Werner Orthodontics and Sioux Falls schools are hopeful to continue to make this possible for students in the upcoming years.

