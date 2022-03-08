Avera Medical Minute
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Senior excels in many things at GPL

Scholar of the Week: Great Plain Lutheran's Bryn Holmen.
By Erik Thorstenson
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Bryn Holmen has loved her time a Great Plains Lutheran High School.

“It’s really close knit here. Everyone knows everyone’s name. And you get a lot of personal attention from the teachers, and all of your classmates are friends. And it’s just really nice to know your not just a number,” said Bryn.

Bryn has excelled with a 3.990 GPA. She also plays volleyball and basketball, and been in student council, choir, and band.

“Well, you only get out what you put into it. So I really just want to use my talents and abilities that I’ve been given to the fullest extent that I’m able,” said Bryn.

“She is a young lady who when she’s got an assignment, will just go at it. Her integrity, her confidence, and the ability to just work hard is a quality that really stands out with her. Her leadership,” said Dean of Students Tony Hansen.

After high school, she plans to go Arizona State University to study mechanical engineering.

“You know it’s kind of been something I’ve thought about. And like my parents friends have told me I should look into it. So I’ve followed a couple of people and I’ve talked to them. And I’ve taken some engineering classes over at NTHS. I’ve really enjoyed my time there,” said Bryn.

“I think you could say, the world’s her doorstep, and let’s see what God does with the skills he’s given her,” said Hansen.

