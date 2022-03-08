Avera Medical Minute
UPDATE: Sioux Falls church accepting donations to restore building after fire

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a fire at St. Michael Ethiopian Orthodox Church in Sioux...
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a fire at St. Michael Ethiopian Orthodox Church in Sioux Falls on Sunday, just after 12:30 pm.(Dakota news now)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives of the St. Micheals Ethiopian Orthodox church say they are accepting donations to repair the building after it caught fire on Sunday, March 6.

“The small community church does not have the financial means to cover the extensive damage. With this, we humbly ask for any donations of any amount to help rebuild our church. Thank you for your generosity and donation in advance. May God Bless you and please keep us in your prayers during this difficult time,” reads the description of their GoFundMe page.

The church’s GoFundMe page shows their financial goal has been set at $200,000, and so far they have raised almost $3,000.

There were no injuries reported during at or after the incident and firefighters are still investigating how the fire was started.

