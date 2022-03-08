Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

USD women win Summit League Tournament

USD wins Summit League Tournament
USD wins Summit League Tournament(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Colleges USD and SDSU played against each other for the championship.

It was a defensive struggle, and USD won with a score of 56-45. This is USD’s third straight title.

USD will now have a chance to play at the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Des Moines police said one person was killed and two others were critically wounded in a...
6 teens arrested in Iowa school shooting that killed 1
Diverging Diamond Interchange
Open house held for Diverging Diamond Interchange construction project
Taylor Matthew Freeburg-Leuthardt
Police searching for ‘dangerous’ wanted man
President Biden’s decision to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline continue to be a point of...
Would the Keystone XL pipeline help with the current gas crisis?
Sioux Falls based food truck opens restaurant
Murph’s Burgers & Fries opens permanent location in Sioux Falls

Latest News

The past four days have shown the energy and excitement from Sioux Falls hosting the Summit...
Summit League fans bring boost to Sioux Falls businesses
Summit League fans bring boost to Sioux Falls businesses
NSU wrestling program honors late wrestlers.
NSU wrestling program continues to honor late teammates
NSU wrestling program honors late teammates
NSU wrestling program continues to honor late teammates
South Dakota leading the charge for support of women's sports
South Dakota leading the charge for support of women's sports