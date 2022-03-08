USD women win Summit League Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Colleges USD and SDSU played against each other for the championship.

It was a defensive struggle, and USD won with a score of 56-45. This is USD’s third straight title.

USD will now have a chance to play at the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Thrill of victory. Agony of defeat. A beautiful and brutal game all at once. @SDCoyotesWBB @GoJacksWBB pic.twitter.com/hcfVbwAqUL — Zach Borg (@IceBorg) March 8, 2022

