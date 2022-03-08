Would the Keystone XL pipeline help with the current gas crisis?

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - President Biden’s decision to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline continue to be a point of emphasis for many in South Dakota who say the pipeline would have helped with the current gas crunch.

Less than 10% of the pipeline had been built when Biden cancelled its permit on his first day in office. Northern State professor of government, Dr. Jon Schaff, says once completed, the pipeline could have provided more oil and, therefore, affected the market.

”Oil, like all commodities, is reflective of supply and demand. So, price is set by what is the supply and what is the demand,” said Schaff.

Schaff says the real issue of supply at the moment, however, is due to the sanctions put on Russia due to the conflict in Ukraine.

”Russia is one of the top oil exporters in the world. You take that off the market, prices are going to explode,” said Schaff.

So, would the pipeline have helped with the sanctions on Russia’s oil and lack of supply? Schaff doesn’t believe it would have been significant enough to.

”The Keystone pipeline is probably a modest, a minimal influence on what we’re paying at the gas station today,” said Schaff.

Schaff said some politicians will take advantage of the current gas crisis to push their previous agendas.

”Current controversies provide a convenient excuse to argue for policies that you wanted anyway, which would have some effect on oil prices, but probably not as significant as people arguing for Keystone pipeline and opening federal lands to fracking would lead us to believe,” said Schaff.

Schaff says that the U.S. could not replace the amount of oil Russia exports, even with the pipeline.

”The United State’s strategic oil reserve is not even comparable to what Russia pumps out in any given day. There’s just no way that we can replace the Russian supply of oil in the short-to-medium, probably even in the long run,” said Schaff.

In conclusion, Schaff says oil prices would have risen anyway. He expects gas prices will continue to rise, adding that the peak might not come until this summer.

