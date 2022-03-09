Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Brown County jury acquits man who shot daughter’s boyfriend

court gavel
court gavel(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A jury in Brown County has acquitted a man who claimed he was defending himself and his daughter when he fatally shot her boyfriend in 2020.

Jarrett Jones was charged with first-degree murder on January 3, 2020, after he shot and killed Jon Schumacher the day before. According to testimony during the trial, Jon Schumacher was in a relationship with Jones’ daughter, Makayla Jones. But when she tried to end their relationship, he reportedly made threats before he was shot.

According to officials, after eight hours of deliberation, the jury on Tuesday night found Jarrett Jones not guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and first- and second-degree manslaughter.

“This was a difficult and close case and needed to be heard by a jury. I am very proud of the work the entire prosecution team did in this case. We presented the jury with the facts they needed to make their decision. While I may be disappointed with the outcome, I respect the care the jury put into their decision. As can be seen, by the nine-hour deliberation I know it was not an easy decision for them and I respect the verdict,” said Brown County State’s Attorney, Ernest Thompson.

Following the verdict, Marshall Lovrien, one of Jones’s attorneys, said, “The twelve jurors scrutinized every aspect of this case, paid careful attention through the four-day trial, and carefully deliberated the matter. Their verdict has confirmed my belief in the American system of justice.”

Lovrien further said, “The laws on self-defense are clear, and every case is fact-specific. Here, the jury carefully considered testimony regarding the aggressive behavior of Mr. Schumacher and determined that the prosecution had not met its burden to show my client was acting unreasonably.”

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Biden’s decision to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline continue to be a point of...
Would the Keystone XL pipeline help with the current gas crisis?
Diverging Diamond Interchange
Open house held for Diverging Diamond Interchange construction project
Des Moines police said one person was killed and two others were critically wounded in a...
6 teens arrested in Iowa school shooting that killed 1
Taylor Matthew Freeburg-Leuthardt
Police searching for ‘dangerous’ wanted man
NSU wrestling program honors late wrestlers.
NSU wrestling program continues to honor late teammates

Latest News

The impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg
Secretary of SD Dept. of Public Safety writes letter regarding Ravnsborg case
Sioux Falls Mayoral Candidates
Sioux Falls mayor candidates agree to a debate before city election
COVID-19 Graphic
South Dakota COVID-19 update: One death, hospitalizations and active cases down
Inside Union Gospel Mission
Union Gospel Mission celebrates 122 years of service to Sioux Falls
As you plan for that perfect Spring Break getaway, experts warn travelers need to watch out for...
Consumer Crackdown: As Spring Break travel heats up, experts warn of bogus deals and travel needs