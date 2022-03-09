Brown County jury acquits man who shot daughter’s boyfriend

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A jury in Brown County has acquitted a man who claimed he was defending himself and his daughter when he fatally shot her boyfriend in 2020.

Jarrett Jones was charged with first-degree murder on January 3, 2020, after he shot and killed Jon Schumacher the day before. According to testimony during the trial, Jon Schumacher was in a relationship with Jones’ daughter, Makayla Jones. But when she tried to end their relationship, he reportedly made threats before he was shot.

According to officials, after eight hours of deliberation, the jury on Tuesday night found Jarrett Jones not guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and first- and second-degree manslaughter.

“This was a difficult and close case and needed to be heard by a jury. I am very proud of the work the entire prosecution team did in this case. We presented the jury with the facts they needed to make their decision. While I may be disappointed with the outcome, I respect the care the jury put into their decision. As can be seen, by the nine-hour deliberation I know it was not an easy decision for them and I respect the verdict,” said Brown County State’s Attorney, Ernest Thompson.

Following the verdict, Marshall Lovrien, one of Jones’s attorneys, said, “The twelve jurors scrutinized every aspect of this case, paid careful attention through the four-day trial, and carefully deliberated the matter. Their verdict has confirmed my belief in the American system of justice.”

Lovrien further said, “The laws on self-defense are clear, and every case is fact-specific. Here, the jury carefully considered testimony regarding the aggressive behavior of Mr. Schumacher and determined that the prosecution had not met its burden to show my client was acting unreasonably.”

