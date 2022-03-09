Cooler, but Quiet Remainder of Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ve had a few periodic flurries across the area this week so far and that’s all that we’re really going to be dealing with in terms of any additional precipitation. We’re going to be staying dry for the rest of the week.

A colder night is on the way as clouds to thin out allowing temperatures to drop back to the single digits and teens. We’ll have sunshine for Thursday with highs in the 20′s for much of the area and a few 30′s will return in western South Dakota. A cold front will sweep through with little to no fanfare for Friday and all that will do is increase the wind and drop the temperatures. Highs on Friday will be in the teens for many and a few 20′s to the west.

Heading into the weekend, while some of us will see a mix of sun and clouds, the weather will be quiet and temperatures will be rebounding. Breezy conditions will linger for Saturday, but highs will be back in the 30′s east and even some 50′s in central and western South Dakota. Sunday will be even better with highs in the 40′s northeast and 50′s elsewhere. Sunday will bring more sunshine for everyone.

Next week, the temperatures will look to remain mild and above normal with highs generally in the 40′s and 50′s and minimal precipitation chances for the first half of the week. Chances will build in for the middle to end of next week, but temperatures don’t look to be getting too cold.

