Great Plains Zoo welcomes endangered bongo calf

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History (GPZ) team has announced the birth of a male eastern bongo antelope.

According to a press release, the calf was born Monday, March 1, with the help of the GPZ Animal Care team.

Officials say the calf is nursing well and bonding with his mother, seven-year-old Zahara. The calf’s father is Beauregard, GPZ’s 10-year-old male eastern bongo. This is the pair’s second calf and second male offspring.

Guests may have the opportunity to view the new baby bongo in the Hoofstock Building, which is located across from the Vet Clinic and Giraffe Barn in the southwest corner of the Zoo. The bongos will rotate with other animals, including zebras, into the hoofstock viewing space. When in the viewing area, mom and baby also have access to an adjacent stall for comfort, so they may or may not be viewable.

This spring and summer, he will join his parents in the Bongo Yard, across from the Savanna.

Visitors will notice a couple of distinctive features on the calf – including very large ears and a stripe pattern. These are adaptations to help bongos avoid predators in the wild. The calf’s horns will likely start showing within four months and, unlike antlers on deer species, bongos do not shed their horns.

Eastern bongos are critically endangered due to poaching and habitat destruction, with only 75-140 adult animals surviving in the wild. However, more than 300 eastern bongos are prospering in zoos as part of the AZA Species Survival Plan.

About the Great Plains Zoo

GPZ is open all year, with many animals on exhibit – indoors and throughout the Zoo grounds, weekly education programs, and a collection of fascinating and rare taxidermy specimens in the Delbridge Museum of Natural History. The gift shop features a snack bar offering a variety of coffee drinks and more. For more information on the animals living at GPZ, visit GreatZoo.org.

