Major street project set to begin early spring in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The city of Sioux Falls is gearing up for a major street reconstruction project.

Work on the 41st Street and Interstate 29 interchange is scheduled to begin early this spring.

The Diverging Diamond Interchange, also known as a DDI, works by diverging vehicles heading west on 41st from the right side of the road to the left side of the road as they cross the bridge, and then back to the right side of the road to complete the movement.

The vice versa is true for vehicles heading east.

“It’ll really improve the efficiency and capacity of 41st Street,” HDR Engineering Incorporated Vice President Jason Kjenstad said.

At first, it could seem confusing and dangerous, but HDR Engineering Inc., who is responsible for the project’s design, says it really isn’t.

“There are big barriers that really direct the traffic and keep the traffic separate,” HDR Engineering Incorporated Senior Project Manager James Unruh said. “The whole point is that you don’t have to go through a separate signal to make that left turn, and at 41st Street and the ramps, that’s where it always backs up - the left turns off of 41st Street onto I-29.”

More than a decade in the making, the nearly $44 million project will be done in phases and is expected to be complete by summer 2024.

“That’s our main access to the mall and a lot of commercial areas, so it’s important that it flows safely and efficiently,” Unruh said.

It will also create adequate space for an increase in traffic in the future.

“Sioux Falls really values making sure that they’re bringing in the right type of businesses and that these corridors are really being updated and reconstructed so that they continue serving the people of Sioux Falls,” Kjenstad said.

Dakota News Now spoke with one local business near the interchange, though they wish to remain anonymous, they said they are worried about how the project will impact them.

“One of the main concerns of the property owners, and certainly the retail owners, was having construction on the street right out in front of them for consecutive years, that’s no fun for them and no fun for drivers,” Unruh said.

To address the issue, Unruh says the west side of the project will be completed first, followed by the eastern portion.

“This has an impact on every business, every residence, along that corridor, so we really worked to minimize those concerns or help them understand why we are making these improvements,” Unruh said.

There will be an open house to discuss the project with the public on Thursday, March 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Empire Mall.

For the most convenient access to the open house, use the northeast door near JCPenney and Red Robin at the Empire Mall.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to attend.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.