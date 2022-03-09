Avera Medical Minute
NSU wrestling program continues to honor late teammates

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Northern State Wrestling program was briefly suspended in 2015.

Since its return, the program has only grown stronger in the NSIC.

But wrestlers at Northern State have been faced with a number of tragedies that have tested both the heart and the grit of those in the program.

Dakota News Now photojournalist Dave Hauck has the story you’ll only see on Dakota News Now.

