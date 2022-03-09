Avera Medical Minute
Oil crisis may impact Rapid Transit prices, but remains cheap alternative to driving

A person gets ready to board a RapidRide shuttle.
A person gets ready to board a RapidRide shuttle.(Dominik Dausch)
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:16 AM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the Biden Administration’s decision to ban Russian oil Tuesday, the Rapid Transit System (RTS) sees this as an opportunity to promote a alternative to driving - public transportation.

Megan Gould, RTS division manager, says RapidRide and their other bus systems offer a cheap way to way to get around town.

“It’s $30 a month. I can almost guarantee that you are not going to fill your tank right now for $30 and have it last you the entire month,” Gould says.

But with the majority of the transit system’s fleet made up of diesel buses, there’s concerns RapidRide could see its own price hike.

“It will, obviously, have a hit on our budget, but we will do the best that we can to continue our operation and not have any effects on it,” Gould adds.

While some transit options, like the Youth Ride Free program, are expected to stay unaffected, the transit manager says the service may have to be restructured in the future to accommodate for higher fuel costs.

“As far as possibly making cuts, increasing fares, those types of situations will be addressed and looked at and we will determine which route to take,” Gould says. “And that’s the last thing we would want to do - that’s the last route we would want to take - but ... long-term, who knows what could take place?”

If you’d like to inquire about purchasing a bus pass, you can call RTS at (605) 394-6631 or visit their website.

