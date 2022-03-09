Avera Medical Minute
President nominates Roselyn Tso to direct Indian Health Service

Roselyn Tso, a member of the Navajo Nation, is nominated to direct the Indian Health Service
Roselyn Tso, a member of the Navajo Nation, is nominated to direct the Indian Health Service
By Jack Siebold
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Roselyn Tso of the Navajo Nation was nominated Wednesday by President Joe Biden to be the next director of the Indian Health Service.

If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Tso will oversee the federal agency responsible for health care for about 2.5 million Native Americans.

Tso is currently the director of the Navajo Area of IHS. Before that, she was the director of the Office of Direct Services and Contracting Tribes at IHS. Tso first started working for the HIS in 1984, in the Portland, Ore., area.

