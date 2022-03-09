Rock Valley Boys advance to semi’s at State 2-A Tournament

DES MOINES, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Rock Valley Rockets improved to 20-5 with a 75-61 win over the J-Hawks of Jesup Tuesday in the Boys 2-A quarter-finals in Des Moines. Bryson Van Grootheest led the way with 28 points.

Rock Valley will play Monticello Thursday at 12:15. They are the #2 seed. Central Lyon is the #1 seed and the Lions play Pella Christian at 10:30.

