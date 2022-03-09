Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota COVID-19 update: One death, hospitalizations and active cases down

COVID-19 Graphic
COVID-19 Graphic(Fusion Medical Animation)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported one death due to COVID-19, hospitalizations are down and so are active cases.

The DOH announced one man in his 20s passed away from COVID-19 since Tuesday, which brings the state’s death toll to 2,844.

Officials say active cases are down over 100 from Tuesday, coming to a new total of 3,238. Currently, 112 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19 in South Dakota, also down from Tuesday’s numbers.

According to a press release, the American Academy of Pediatrics said nationally, new COVID-19 cases in children dropped below 100,000 last week. That is the first time that has happened since last August.

Pfizer announced Wednesday that it has started the second and third test phases for Paxlovid in children ages 6 to 17.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has already authorized Paxlovid for high-risk people who are 12 and older and weigh at least 88 pounds, but the latest research will focus on the safety and efficacy of the treatment for younger people.

