SDSU freshman Mayo talks about his first Summit title and NCAA Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -When the dust settled, the Jackrabbits’ dream season was intact. No. 1 South Dakota State edged past No. 2 North Dakota State in the Summit League Men’s Championship title tilt with a thrilling 75-69 win. It was an historic victory for the Jackrabbits, who locked up a trip to the NCAA Tournament while winning their program-record 30th game of the season, and NCAA-leading 21st game in a row.

“How much pressure this team has been under has been incredible, and how they embrace and celebrate every moment is what makes them special,” SDSU coach Eric Henderson said. Championship MVP Douglas Wilson (21 points, 11 rebounds) led the way for the Jackrabbits. The Bison were paced again by Sam Griesel (24 points, 8 rebounds) in an effort that seriously threatened SDSU’s bid to follow up the first perfect regular season in league history with a tournament title.

The Jackrabbits started quickly, building a 10-point lead in the game’s first six minutes. Despite all the experience on the floor for NDSU, it was the Bison’s youngsters that stepped up to keep them in the game. Maleeck Harden-Hayes and Jarius Cook each scored eight points in the first half to keep NDSU within five at 33-28. On the other end, NDSU kept Baylor Scheierman in check in the first half (2-8 FG), but the Jackrabbits nonetheless went to the locker room with an advantage, in large part because seven players had hit the score sheet.

The action then exploded in a tense second half. Neither team was able to generate a significant run, but Griesel handed the Bison their first lead of the game by drilling a triple to make it 61-60 with 3:05 left. However, as would be a theme for the night, Charlie Easley (15 points) followed with a big basket on the next possession to let the Jackrabbits retake the lead. He then immediately drew a charge on Grant Nelson to give the ball back to SDSU with 2:21. “At the end of the day, I’m going to remember celebrating with my teammates other than any of the shots,” Easley said when asked which moment stood out most. The Player of the Year then finally made his mark following the Easley-drawn charge. Despite an uncharacteristic shooting night (11 points, 4-15 FG), Scheierman hit a 3-pointer over Rocky Kreuser deep in the shot clock to give SDSU a two-possession lead with 1:54 left. Griesel and Nelson (11 points, 8 rebounds) would add baskets down the stretch, but the Jackrabbits would salt away the game at the free throw line. That included two makes by freshman Zeke Mayo (12 points) under massive pressure with 11 seconds left. Ultimately, the Jackrabbits celebrated at midcourt in front of a raucous SDSU crowd. On the other side, a history-making veteran trio depart for NDSU. Tyree Eady (7 points), Kreuser (4 points) and Griesel likely wrapped up a Summit career that saw them win two league tournaments, make the 2019 NCAA Tournament and earn a bid to the canceled 2020 NCAA Tournament. Bison head coach Dave Richman talked about the impact those three have had on the program after the game. “These three young men individually and in their own right, but more importantly collectively, have simply raised the standard of Bison basketball to an all-time high,” he said in an emotional post-game press conference. “They left a legacy.”

The championship game was attended by 10,072 people, the third highest mark in league history. Overall, 37,190 people went through the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center’s turnstiles, the second-highest number in the history of the event. SDSU now awaits its seed in the NCAA Tournament, where it will make its sixth appearance since joining Division I. The NCAA Selection Show is scheduled for Sunday, March 13 at 5 p.m. CT on CBS.

Turning Point

Easley and the Jackrabbits seemed to have flipped momentum midway through the second half when he drilled a three to make the game 49-45. Following a stop, Wilson finished a Scheierman lob to send the Sioux Falls crowd wild. The Bison, however, would fight back, and it was Easley’s late shot and subsequent charge that finally did in fact turn the momentum.

Inside the Box Score

SDSU was held to just six 3-pointers after entering the contest averaging more than nine 3-pointers per game.

All five Jackrabbit starters scored in double figures, including 10 points from Alex Arians, his highest point total in nearly a month.

Griesel and Scheierman each played a game-high 38 minutes in running their respective teams.

The teams battled to a near-stalemate in the paint, with SDSU narrowly edging out NDSU on both the boards (36-34) and points in the paint (40-36).

News & Notes

The Jackrabbits became the first team in Summit League history to win 30 games in a season and now own the nation’s longest winning streak of 21.

South Dakota State or North Dakota State have won 10 of the last 11 #SummitMBB Championship titles and this marked the fifth time these two squads faced off in the finale. The Jackrabbits are 4-1 in those contests.

Douglas Wilson recorded his third double-double of the season with 21 points and 11 rebounds and first since a loss to Washington on Nov. 23.

2022 Summit League Men’s Championship All-Tournament Team

Douglas Wilson, South Dakota State (MVP)

Baylor Scheieraman, South Dakota State

Sam Griesel, North Dakota State

Grant Nelson, North Dakota State

Max Abmas, Oral Roberts

