Sioux Falls mayor candidates agree to a debate before city election

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The candidates for Sioux Falls mayor have agreed to appear together and debate the issues facing Sioux Falls.

Dakota News Now, along with the Argus Leader, the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce, and AARP South Dakota will host a one-hour debate on Monday, April 4, 2022.

The debate will feature Taneeza Islam, Mayor Paul TenHaken, and David Zokaites. The debate will be moderated by Dakota News Now Anchor Brian Allen and Argus Leader Reporter Trevor Mitchell.

The debate will take place at the Belbas Theatre inside the Washington Pavilion. It will take place at 5:30 p.m. The public is invited to view the debate. It will also be streamed on the Facebook accounts of the host organizations, as well as DakotaNewsNow.com. It will also air in its entirety Monday evening at 9:00 p.m. on FOX Sioux Falls.

The Sioux Falls city election takes place Tuesday, April 12.

