Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sioux Falls mayor candidates agree to a debate before city election

Sioux Falls Mayoral Candidates
Sioux Falls Mayoral Candidates(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The candidates for Sioux Falls mayor have agreed to appear together and debate the issues facing Sioux Falls.

Dakota News Now, along with the Argus Leader, the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce, and AARP South Dakota will host a one-hour debate on Monday, April 4, 2022.

The debate will feature Taneeza Islam, Mayor Paul TenHaken, and David Zokaites. The debate will be moderated by Dakota News Now Anchor Brian Allen and Argus Leader Reporter Trevor Mitchell.

The debate will take place at the Belbas Theatre inside the Washington Pavilion. It will take place at 5:30 p.m. The public is invited to view the debate. It will also be streamed on the Facebook accounts of the host organizations, as well as DakotaNewsNow.com. It will also air in its entirety Monday evening at 9:00 p.m. on FOX Sioux Falls.

The Sioux Falls city election takes place Tuesday, April 12.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Biden’s decision to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline continue to be a point of...
Would the Keystone XL pipeline help with the current gas crisis?
Diverging Diamond Interchange
Open house held for Diverging Diamond Interchange construction project
Des Moines police said one person was killed and two others were critically wounded in a...
6 teens arrested in Iowa school shooting that killed 1
Taylor Matthew Freeburg-Leuthardt
Police searching for ‘dangerous’ wanted man
NSU wrestling program honors late wrestlers.
NSU wrestling program continues to honor late teammates

Latest News

The impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg
Secretary of SD Dept. of Public Safety writes letter regarding Ravnsborg case
COVID-19 Graphic
South Dakota COVID-19 update: One death, hospitalizations and active cases down
Inside Union Gospel Mission
Union Gospel Mission celebrates 122 years of service to Sioux Falls
As you plan for that perfect Spring Break getaway, experts warn travelers need to watch out for...
Consumer Crackdown: As Spring Break travel heats up, experts warn of bogus deals and travel needs