Sioux Valley, SF Christian and Waubay-Summit among the 16 teams to advance to State “A” and “B” on busy SODAK 16 night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Sioux Valley and SF Christian both won their SODAK 16 Class “A” games Tuesday night at the Sanford Pentagon. The Cossacks downed Hanson 64-34 and the Chargers beat Tea Area 63-48.

At Roosevelt HS Waubay-Summit edged Platte-Geddes in a thriller 49-44.

Here are the teams that won Tuesday night to advance to the state tournaments.

Class A-SF Christian, Sioux Valley, Flandreau, Winner, STM, Dakota Valley, Groton Area, Lakota Tech

Class B-Waubay-Summit, DeSmet, White River, Aberdeen Christian, Potter County, Lower Brule, Castlewood, Freeman Academy/Marion

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.