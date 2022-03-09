Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Valley, SF Christian and Waubay-Summit among the 16 teams to advance to State “A” and “B” on busy SODAK 16 night

Field is set for Class “A” and “B” Boys Basketball Tournaments
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 1:15 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Sioux Valley and SF Christian both won their SODAK 16 Class “A” games Tuesday night at the Sanford Pentagon. The Cossacks downed Hanson 64-34 and the Chargers beat Tea Area 63-48.

At Roosevelt HS Waubay-Summit edged Platte-Geddes in a thriller 49-44.

Here are the teams that won Tuesday night to advance to the state tournaments.

Class A-SF Christian, Sioux Valley, Flandreau, Winner, STM, Dakota Valley, Groton Area, Lakota Tech

Class B-Waubay-Summit, DeSmet, White River, Aberdeen Christian, Potter County, Lower Brule, Castlewood, Freeman Academy/Marion

