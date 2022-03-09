Avera Medical Minute
Summit League fans bring boost to Sioux Falls businesses

The past four days have shown the energy and excitement from Sioux Falls hosting the Summit League Basketball Championships.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The past four days have shown the energy and excitement from Sioux Falls hosting the Summit League Basketball Championships, as fans have packed the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

“That’s what we’ve been waiting for, it’s been a long couple of years waiting. It’s exciting, people are having fun, the games are great. What more could we ask for I guess?” said Experience Sioux Falls Executive Director Teri Schmidt.

Schmidt said other than the economic side of hosting the tournaments, the Championships bring prestige and excitement to Sioux Falls and South Dakota.

“Not only the economic side, which is in the millions of dollars. But just the quality of life side, that we as a region have this tournament in Sioux Falls. Everybody gets to come watch some darn good basketball.” said Schmidt.

That effect is felt no greater than at Boss’ Pizzeria & Sports Bar across the street from the Premier Center. Owner Jeremy Seefeldt said that effect be felt around the city.

“We deliver to the whole city too, and then being right across the street from the Denny [Sanford Premier Center]. It’s a huge boon to our business at the Ramada.” said Seefeldt.

Seefeldt said the continued interest from the Summit League and Sioux Falls has firmly placed the home of the Championships in the city, a great sign for businesses.

“The Summit League wasn’t as well attended in other cities, other than Sioux Falls and it’s well attended here. I think it’ll be here a long time, and we love it as a business.” said Seefeldt.

Schmidt said the return of fans in the stands is a sign of commitment from the Summit League for the future. With the tournaments planned to the hosted in the city for years to come, every year is another chance to bring people to Sioux Falls for the first time.

“This is their first impression of our community. Hopefully they are blown away by all the quality and great things happening. That they’ll maybe want to come back on vacation here, or maybe move here someday.” said Schmidt.

