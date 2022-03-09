Union Gospel Mission celebrates 122 years of service to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Union Gospel Mission will celebrate its 122nd anniversary with an open house and chili cook-off.

The celebration will take place on Thursday, March 17, noon-5 p.m., according to a press release.

To celebrate the ministry’s anniversary, the staff will open the doors to the public, hosting a chili cook-off from noon to 2 p.m., along with tours, live music, art projects, and other activities. The winner of the Chili Cook-Off will receive a gift card for $122.

“We’re also accepting donations of new, packaged socks and underwear for men, women, and children,” Weber said, “We hope to welcome folks who’ve never visited the Mission before so bring your friends!”

According to a press release, Weber said the ministry was founded by Thomas F. Morse, who was convicted in Roberts County for the shooting death of a man in Sisseton, September 1893. “Morse received a visit from ‘Mother Wheaton,’ who traveled to prisons around the United States, sharing the Gospel with prisoners. He gave his life to Christ, and in 1898 received a full pardon from Governor Andrew Lee. He founded the Union Gospel Mission, March 17, 1900.”

“We are the second oldest rescue mission in the United States,” said Eric Weber, the Mission’s CEO. “And we embody the tradition of rescue missions throughout the country.”

Today, Union Gospel Mission is the largest emergency shelter in the Sioux Falls area, providing shelter and meals for an average of 125 men, women, and children each night, along with a resident addiction recovery program, and an average of 900 food boxes to the community poor each week.

To learn more, visit our event page here, RSVP, or contact Elly Heckel at 605-334-6732 or elly@ugmsiouxfalls.com.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.