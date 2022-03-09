Avera Medical Minute
USD Women react to winning Summit League Tourney after 2 straight COVID years

Coyotes extra happy after missing NCAA Tourney 2 years ago because of COVID
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 1:16 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota women used incredible defense that held SDSU to 24 shooting in a 56-45 win over the Jacks in the Summit Legaue Championship game Tuesday afternoon at the Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

Hannah Sjerven led the way with 19 points and 10 rebounds and League/Tournament MVP Chloe Lamb had 17. Afterwards they both talked about how important this was to get another shot at the NCAA Tournament after all the strangeness of the last two year, as did their head coach Dawn Plitzuweit.

The head coach says, ”Well it’s really special because COVID has taken a lot away from these young ladies. The 2020 season we had a great great year we had an opportunity to do some things hopefully in the NCAA Tournament and it shut down. Last year then tournament was such a strange atmosphere because of COVID, our kids were all in their rooms isolated by themselves, it just wasn’t the same. And so to have an opportunity to have the confetti, have the fans here and their families it was really special.”

Lamb says, ”The amount of joy that I have just playing on the court with my teammates and the grind of practice every dayn with coaches. I’m going to mkiss that a lot and luckily I’m not done yet.”

Sjerven says, ”Two years ago those seniors thought they were headed to the tournament and COVID took that away from them and those are some of my best friends. So I wanted to do this not only for our team and the people who were here today but for them.”

The Coyotes are excited about what they hope will be a far more normal experience at the Big Dance. They find out Sunday night who they will play and where they will take their 27-5 record.

