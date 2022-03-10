10pm Sportscast Wednesday, March 9th
Summit reacts, Athlete of the Week, Plays of Week and Augie Wrestling
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The SDSU men and USD women react to winning Summit league championships Tuesday at the Premier Center. Marcus Phillips will play college baseball, but he’s capping a great season on the basketball floor for Roosevelt. Plays of the Week and the Augustana’s wrestling team is headed to the D-II Nationals in St. Louis.
