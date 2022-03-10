13th annual Compass Center Gala to host over 250 guests

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 13th annual Compass Center Gala will raise money for victims of violence.

The 13th annual Compass Center Gala will take place on Friday, March 18, at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

According to a press release, funds raised at the Gala will help The Compass Center meet the needs of victims of sexual, relational, and family violence. The money will support the institution’s telehealth services to remote communities, specialty therapies such as play therapy and parent-child interaction therapy, along with continuing to provide the rape crisis hotline service to the Sioux Falls Community.

“The Compass Center continues to see increasing demand for our services in the Sioux Empire,” said Jason Lemke, Chief Development Officer. “We’ve seen a significant and steady increase in new clients over the past year, and we expect that trend to continue. We have grown to meet the need, even adding counselors during COVID, but we have continued to have waiting lists for new clients in spite of the increased capacity. The Compass Center is committed to our mission to ‘Navigate the journey to healing for ALL affected by sexual, relational, and family trauma’ but we will need the continued support of our community partners and donors to do so.”

The silent auction will be open for bidding to the public on an online mobile bidding platform beginning on March 11, 2022, along with the opportunity to make a donation on that same platform.

The live auction will be hosted by Larsen & Larsen Auction Company and will have concierge bidding options, for non-present guests to participate in the live auction.

To continue in the spirit of raising funds for such an important mission, The Compass Center is now asking the community and other organizations to join them by participating in the event’s efforts. Guests can attend the event in person, while also participating in the event’s auction and/or donating through their website TheCompassCenterGala.com.

