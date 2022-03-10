Avera Medical Minute
Aberdeen man injured in fatal Nebraska crash

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An Aberdeen man was involved in a fatal crash on Wednesday evening.

Officials from the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office say the accident took place approximately nine miles west of Hartington, Nebraska at the HWY 84/81 junction around 7 p.m.

According to the report, a 2004 Kenworth W900 driven by Loren Beitelspacher struck a 2017 Nissan Altima which was driven by 21-year-old Elizabeth Soisouvanh. Soisouvanh had failed to stop at a stop sign. Beitelspacher was from Aberdeen, South Dakota and Soisouvanh was from Waldron, Arkansas.

Officials say Soisouvanh was pronounced dead at the scene. Beitlespacher was transported to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital to treat his injuries.

According to the report, the Crofton Fire & EMS, Nebraska Department of Roads, and Cedar Knox Public Power assisted the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation of this case.

