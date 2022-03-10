Cold End of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- A cold front will be sweeping through tonight into Friday morning which may lead to a few flurries mainly in northeastern South Dakota. Overall, accumulations are not expected.

Friday will mean much colder temperatures with highs only in the teens for much of the area. Some lower 20′s will be returning in western South Dakota, but that puts our temperatures around 20-25 degrees below normal. Wind chills will be in the single digits and at times below zero throughout the day Friday. Breezy conditions will persist throughout the day.

Saturday will bring some improvement with the wind direction shifting and becoming more southerly. Heading into Saturday, we’ll see sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 30′s in eastern South Dakota and then the 50′s will get back to western South Dakota. Sunday will be the warmest day in several days as highs get to the 50′s nearly everywhere with the exception of northeastern South Dakota where we’ll get to the 40′s.

Next week, the warmer air will stick around which will lead to more snow melting. Highs will be a little cooler on Monday and be around 5 degrees cooler than Monday, but then the 50′s and 60′s are back Tuesday. We’ll generally remain dry with rain chances staying pretty minimal until the end of next week.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.