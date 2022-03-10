Brown County approves building purchase for regional jail facility

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, the Brown County Commissioners voted to approve the purchase of a building in the industrial district of Aberdeen for a new regional jail facility.

The 159,000 square foot building, located at 2914 Industrial Ave. It can hold more than 170 inmates, tripling the amount of beds at the current Brown County jail.

The building comes with a price tag of $4.5 million.

”The size of the building is definitely more than we need currently, and probably will well into the future, but the square footage cost based on what we paid for is too attractive to pass up at this point,” said Commission Chairman Duane Sutton.

The total cost of the project is estimated to be more than $30 million. To help fund this project, Brown County is looking for commitments from fourteen surrounding counties that would utilize the facility as well. Otherwise, the building will be sold.

”So, if we haven’t raised $12 million either in-kind or commitments to house prisoners here by April 1st of 2023, then the county will sell the building,” said Sutton.

Housing inmates from surrounding counties, as well as federal inmates, could bring in revenue for the facility.

During a feasibility study, consultants told the Commission this purchase could save them money compared to building a new structure of the same size.

”They took a look at it and studied it and stated up-front that by purchasing this building, we would probably save $15 to $20 million over building new,” said Sutton.

As for the remaining funding needed for the project, Sutton says they may have to propose a bond issue.

”We’ve clearly indicated and proven that we do need the space. We’re housing prisoners out of county now because we don’t have beds. The need is truly there. We’d like to feel that we can do a good job of convincing the voters of the need,” said Sutton.

Sutton says that if all goes to plan, the new regional jail facility could start housing inmates in the next three years.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.