Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Competitive wrestling room is key for Augustana

Vikings send 8 to D-II Nationals in St. Louis
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Augustana will be well-represented at nationals this weekend and their head coach is really pumped about this year’s group.

Having so much talent in the wrestling room just makes everyone better says Head Coach Jason Reitmeier. ”Well yes that’s where you hope the training carries over into the match and stuff. And when you have a good room and you have competition in the room it seems to help what’s going on on the competition mat I guess you could say.”

With 8 wrestlers at nationals the Vikings could do well team-wise. It all starts Friday in St. Louis.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Biden’s decision to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline continue to be a point of...
Would the Keystone XL pipeline help with the current gas crisis?
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
court gavel
Brown County jury acquits man who shot daughter’s boyfriend
The city of Sioux Falls is gearing up for a major street reconstruction project on 41st Street.
Major street project set to begin early spring in Sioux Falls
Diverging Diamond Interchange
Open house held for Diverging Diamond Interchange construction project

Latest News

Phillips will play college baseball, but for now he's been a beast for the unbeaten Roosevelt...
Phillips leads his Rough Riders to perfect regular season in boys basketball
SDSU men react to winning Summit League title and advancing to NCAA Tournament
SDSU men talk about how special it was to win the Summit title and a spot in the NCAA Tournament
South Dakota players both new and experienced, reflect on what winning Summit Title meant to them
Two perspectives from Coyote women after winning Summit League title again
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, March 9th
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, March 9th
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, March 9th
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, March 9th