Competitive wrestling room is key for Augustana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Augustana will be well-represented at nationals this weekend and their head coach is really pumped about this year’s group.

Having so much talent in the wrestling room just makes everyone better says Head Coach Jason Reitmeier. ”Well yes that’s where you hope the training carries over into the match and stuff. And when you have a good room and you have competition in the room it seems to help what’s going on on the competition mat I guess you could say.”

With 8 wrestlers at nationals the Vikings could do well team-wise. It all starts Friday in St. Louis.

