‘Free Water Test’ flier creates confusion in Tea, S.D.

TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Residents of Tea, S.D. may have seen a flier from the company Safe Water earlier this week, but what followed was a debate on whether or not it was a scam.

Dakota News Now spoke with Dan Zulkosky, the city administrator in Tea, to try and get to the bottom of the issue.

“Everybody gets in a little bit of a panic right away and assumes that the city is at fault for something in their water,” said Zulkosky.

According to city ordinance, in order to participate in door-to-door sales, the seller must obtain a peddler permit.

“I have no peddler permit to show anyone was in our town. I deemed it a scam and asked our staff to get that on our site,” said Zulkosky.

Zulkosky believed the decision was best for public safety at the time, “The next thing you know I got a senior citizen spending, one, two, three thousand dollars on something they shouldn’t be doing.”

A post on Facebook led to comments claiming it was not a scam, and the owner of Safe Water had a discussion with the city Thursday morning about needing a peddler license.

“He was 100 percent good with that. He apologized. I also agreed to take the scam notice down because it really is not a scam,” said Zulkosky.

In a statement to Dakota News Now, a spokesperson for Safe Water said,

“It was just a misunderstanding and we are currently working to register within the city of Tea.”

The city purchases its water from Lewis and Clark Regional Water and it is tested daily.

“I want everybody in Tea to rest assured that the water quality is amazing,” said Zulkosky.

Zulkosky says they received several calls from citizens concerned about whether this was a scam. He says that’s what they want residents to do, reach out if they have concerns.

