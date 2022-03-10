Lawmakers limit number of medical marijuana plants patients can grow

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota lawmakers have passed a proposal to limit the number of cannabis plants that medical marijuana patients can grow in their homes.

The Republican-controlled House and Senate have debated for weeks what limits to place on the number of cannabis plants that may be grown in homes after a voter-passed law placed no limit on homegrown plants.

The Senate proposed a limit of three flowering and three non-flowering plants, while the House wanted to do away with homegrown cannabis entirely.

Both chambers agreed to limit the number of plants to two flowering and two nonflowering.

