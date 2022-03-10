Avera Medical Minute
Lawmakers limit number of medical marijuana plants patients can grow

Marijuana
Marijuana(Pixabay)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota lawmakers have passed a proposal to limit the number of cannabis plants that medical marijuana patients can grow in their homes.

The Republican-controlled House and Senate have debated for weeks what limits to place on the number of cannabis plants that may be grown in homes after a voter-passed law placed no limit on homegrown plants.

The Senate proposed a limit of three flowering and three non-flowering plants, while the House wanted to do away with homegrown cannabis entirely.

Both chambers agreed to limit the number of plants to two flowering and two nonflowering.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

