March 9th Plays of the Week

Top plays from the past week in basketball and hockey
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s always fun to watch a perfectly executed ally-oop... unless you’re the Omaha Mavericks. Baylor Scheierman to Doug Wilson was part of the SDSU opening round win in the Summit League tournament.

It looked like the Pierre Governors were head to state mainly because of their football QB Lincoln Kienholz who threw down 31 against Jefferson in the SODAK 16 game against Jefferson.

Until Griffin Wilde capped a HUGE 4th quarter comeback for the Cavaliers with this coast to coast hoop to tie the game that Jefferson eventually won in double OT to make the State “AA” in their first season.

As a kid you dream of making a buzzer beater to win a game at the state tournament. That’s exactly what Central Lyon’s Regan Van Wye did in the Lions opening round win last week. They made it all the way to the title game.

And at Number One, the SF Flyers girls also made it to the championship game in hockey and beat Mitchell 5-2. They went through the entire season without a loss. That earns the top spot. And those are your Plays of the Week.

