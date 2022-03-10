New floral shop, 605 Florista, looking forward to upcoming spring weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 605 Florista located in the old Swamp Daddies location on Phillips Avenue is the newest flower shop to come to downtown Sioux Falls

The store has been doing well since its opening but shop owner Ariana Johnson is already looking forward to the spring.

“There is definitely some excitement for sure, I can’t wait until the flowers that are a sign of springs start to come back like tulips, I can’t wait for all the colors and greens to come back,” 605 Florista Ariana Johnson said.

The warmer weather that comes with spring is a big opportunity for the floral shop.

“We’ve had very few warm days but on those warm days I have definitely noticed a difference as we have had a lot more people in here,” Johnson said.

Warm weather won’t just help with flower sales though as the shop sells many potted plants that are perfect for people starting their gardens in the early spring.

“We carry potted plants indoor plants outdoor plants and love to design with plants as well, so we love to do a bit of both fresh-cut and potted plants,” Johnson said.

MORE: Murph’s Burgers & Fries opens permanent location in Sioux Falls.

The floral shop also sells knowledge. They hold classes to help teach people to make their own floral arrangements and Johnson herself will also give people gardening tips as they shop in her store.

“I’m willing to help people to teach them how to do it and that is more of the gardening area but I do have experience with that,” Johnson said.

The shop is open Tuesday - Friday but is also open on weekends for special events at times.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.