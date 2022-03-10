Phillips leads his Rough Riders to perfect regular season in boys basketball

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -For example, or by a basket, the Roosevelt Rough Riders look to Marcus Phillips.

“Guys have really kind of fueled off his leadership, his work ethic. They really turn to him when things are going tough sometimes.” Roosevelt Head Coach Mitch Begeman says.

Something he’s gotten used to. “It really allows yourself to set your standards higher.” Phillips says.

Having grown up with a father, Steve, who played and coached in professional baseball. “I remember this very vividly actually, I was two or three years old, and I would go on the field after one of my dad’s minor league games. He’d take me on the field, we’d play a little whiffle ball, and we’d lay on the grass in the outfield and watch the fireworks after one of his minor league games.” Marcus says.

And having been at the center of the 2017 Sioux Falls Little League team that made run to the World Series in Williamsport. “It just seems like a cool dream. And it’s cool, really cool, to think I have pictures in my room, I have my baseball bat when I was there, I have my gloves, I have everything.” Phillips says.

Though a love of baseball has been there since birth, a passion for basketball has developed, a mutual benefit for both. “Basketball has definitely helped me get more agile, more quick, faster, my endurance has gotten better. And to bring that out on the baseball field and now play with those skills I already have on the baseball field, it just adds a whole lot.” Phillips says.

“You look at the kid he’s 6′5′' or 6′4′', 215 pounds, he’s an athlete. You look at him and you know he can go out there and do about anything for you.” Begeman says.

Phillips ‘basketball career will end at the state tournament next week as he moves on to play college baseball at Iowa Western next year. “It’s really cool to hear all those stories (from his dad) and it’s just like you want to be there. You want to be able to tell your kids those stories about yourself when you’re older and that’s what I’m going to strive to do. I want to be just like my dad.” Marcus says.

And Marcus certainly has some good ones to tell already.

In Sioux Falls, Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.

