Rising gas prices could spark interest in electric vehicles

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gas prices continue to climb in South Dakota and across the country. According to AAA, the average price of gas in the state reached $3.87 on Wednesday. That hike is making drivers consider other options when they need to hit the road. One of those options being electric vehicles.

Electric vehicles are slowly becoming more common on the road, offering an alternative to owners from the gas pump. While it’s too soon to tell if the latest spike in fuel prices will lead to more electric cars on the road, it will start discussions.

“[It will] more lead to consumers just at least looking at EV ownership. Just kind of starting to research what all is involved with EV ownership, and learning more about the cost with that.” said East River Electric Communications & Marketing Manager Shayla Ebsen.

Trends towards other methods of getting around on the roads isn’t new when gas prices climb. It could though have a lasting effect on how people get around, depending on what fuel prices do in the future.

“During previous gas hikes, lots of people bought hybrids who hadn’t bought hybrids. And then as soon as gas prices went down, people went back to buying SUV’s. And certainly every time the price ticks up, more and more people are interested in an electric car.” said Electric Vehicle Association spokesperson Marc Geller

The discussion of getting ready for the demand of electric vehicles has been ongoing at electric co-ops for years. It’s still in the planning state, but eventually there will need to be more chargers at home and in public places.

“We’ve been exploring opportunities for investing in public charging, opportunities for offering rebates to our member consumers and so forth. We just want to be prepared for when we see an increase of EV’s coming, we know they’re coming.” said Ebsen.

Ebsen said that also includes rural areas. At the moment, she said co-ops are at a chicken-or-the-egg stage of where and when to invest in chargers. But it will come.

“Do you build out the charging infrastructure in anticipation of an increase in EV owners? Or do you wait for that EV ownership to increase, and then build out the public charging infrastructure?” said Ebsen.

Ebsen said while talking to a dealership about the pros and cons of purchasing an electric vehicle is important, talking to your local electric co-op is also beneficial about how it will affect your electricity usage.

