SDSU men talk about how special it was to win the Summit title and a spot in the NCAA Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The SDSU men’s basketball team finished off what’s been a magical ride through the Summit League with a post season title last night and win #30 which is a school record.

The Jacks jumped out to a quick 10 point lead against the Bison and only gave up the lead once, late in the game. But they grabbed the lead back and went on to beat NDSU 75-69 clinching the automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.

No team has gone unbeaten in the 40-year history of the league, so these guys had plenty to be excited about last night.

Baylor Scheierman says, ”We’ve been together basically 3 years and we’ve never gotten it done and to get it done just feels so good.”

Doug Wilson says, ”Unbelievable feeling. Just experiencing the Summit League tournament here has been an amazing experience throughout the whole 3 days. I want to give a shout out again to the fans that came. They don’t understand how big the support is that they give us. It really means a lot to me and my teammates and words can’t explain how much we appreciate our fans. We’ve probably got one of the best fan bases in the country.”

Eric Henderson says, ”There’s ups and downs and so many things that you go through. To able to celebrate it with people you love and people you care I mean it’s pretty surreal.”

The Jacks will find out Sunday who they play, when they play and where. They are the first SDSU team to win 30 games and one of just two in the country. Murray State is 30-2. Scott Nagy’s Wright State team also won last night and is going dancing.

