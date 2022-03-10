Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Someone You Should Know: The Stys family making a lasting impact on Sanford Heart Hospital

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Stys family works side by side at Sanford Heart Hospital.

Adam, his wife Maria, and his brother Tom are cardiologists serving the Sioux Falls community.

“We truly work together, on different levels, I was the teacher and they were the teachers for me and we cross-trained and stuck together work together for the benefit of our wonderful patients and community,” said Dr. Maria Stys.

The three came from Warsaw, Poland to continue pursuing medicine in America, ending up in South Dakota.

“We worked together for a long time, my brother and I went to the same schools, same universities same residencies and fellowships, and same faculty opinions since Kindergarten,” said Dr. Adam Stys.

Maria says they wanted to pursue the American Dream.

“I grew up in a communist country, so it was very hard to dream,” said Maria.

The three doctors have developed a shorthand in communication, asking the other for their opinions on patients on how to help them.

“When it comes to my brother, we do cases, complex procedures together and I think patients benefit a lot with that because we know each other very well we don’t have to talk during a case,” said Adam.

Both brothers have children interested in medicine, and they hope to pass the torch to them to continue their legacy.

“We hope that our accomplishments here with Sanford health will benefit our kids, not just our children but the next generation in general,” said Dr. Tom Stys.

The brothers both believe that their families are their biggest accomplishment.

“We managed to keep our families very well functioning, so I think this is the biggest accomplishment. We could marry the work-life and the family-life very well,” said Adam.

“Our children laugh that Christmas is all about patients,” Maria.

They have made a significant impact on Sanford hospitals, by creating a place for heart-specific healthcare.

“I realized there was a need for a top-notch national international quality healthcare institution in the region,” said Tom.

“Came up for the idea of a heart hospital together, as well as cardiology fellowships, at the same time, trying to put the cardiologist program here on a different level,” said Adam.

There’s simply no trust like that of your family.

“We have been both blessed with awesome hands, awesome skills, trained extremely well, are both very high volume operators. It’s not even that Adam is my brother, which of course helps, but I have huge respect for his skills. If I were to ask for a second set of hands to help me in a complex procedure, he would be it without a question,” said Tom.

Adam, Tom, and Maria continue to make a lasting impact on both the heart hospital and the community.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Biden’s decision to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline continue to be a point of...
Would the Keystone XL pipeline help with the current gas crisis?
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
court gavel
Brown County jury acquits man who shot daughter’s boyfriend
The city of Sioux Falls is gearing up for a major street reconstruction project on 41st Street.
Major street project set to begin early spring in Sioux Falls
The impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg
Public Safety Secretary says Attorney General Ravnsborg is unfit to hold office

Latest News

Corn
South Dakota corn farmers have elected officers for 2022
Avera observes second anniversary of COVID-19 pandemic
Butler Police Chief Jimmy Huckeba said first responders were called out Sunday evening after a...
Aberdeen man injured in fatal Nebraska crash
Marijuana
Lawmakers limit number of medical marijuana plants patients can grow