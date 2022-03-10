Twist Cone opens for season

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The temperature in Aberdeen Wednesday was below-freezing, but that didn’t stop Hub City residents from getting ice cream at Twist Cone on their opening day.

When Sandy and Lee Klitzke bought Twist Cone seventeen years ago, they weren’t quite sure what they were getting into.

”I don’t know anything about ice cream. I don’t know anything about ice cream or food business or anything like that. He said ‘Oh well, we could learn,’ which we is fine, we’ll learn,” said Sandy Klitzke.

Sandy says she’s glad they bought the seasonal business. It comes with perks, like allowing them to spend winters in Cabo.

”Eight months, and then we’ll take four months off and then we’ll take one month vacation. That’s why it’s sort of fun to get out of the cold,” said Sandy.

Twist Cone has been a staple in Aberdeen for 52 years. The family business is managed by Sandy and Lee’s daughter Jennifer, who knows the crowds will show up on opening day, no matter what the weather is.

”We have long lines and stuff like that. They’re ready for their either strawberry butter ice cream cone or barbecues,” said Jennifer Klitzke.

Strawberry butter is exactly what Kendall Kelly got. She was one of the first customers at the window when Twist Cone opened at 11 a.m.

”I feel like it’s been a part of the community and it’s just a novelty for everyone. You have to try it if you come to Aberdeen,” said Kendall.

Kendall and her roommate at Northern State planned their trip to Twist Cone the moment they knew it was opening for the season.

”I think we planned this last week when we saw the sign that it was opening. When I first came here, it was the first thing I did with my friends and we came here every single day. You see all these little kids here and it’s such a fun place to be,” said Kendall’s roommate Marissa Radtke.

Twist Cone staff say despite the frigid temperatures, they expected lines to be forming throughout the day Wednesday.

