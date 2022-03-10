Two perspectives from Coyote women after winning Summit League title again

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -This was the scene earlier in the day Tuesday when the Coyotes had clinched their 3rd straight NCAA appearance with a dominating defensive performance against SDSU.

For players like Chloe Lamb, Hannah Sjerven and Liv Korngable, this was a familiar place. But for newcomers like Grace Larkins it made the decision to play her college ball in Vermillion even better.

Freshman Grace Larkins says, ”It was so amazing. Like you can hear about it from everybody of the past years. I have heard about it during the season just how special it is but you don’t really know until you’re in it. And it’s something I’ll never forget. It’s so awesome.”

Senior Liv Korngable says, ”It’s very special. It’s hard to put into perspective and put into words but just sticking to the process and coming back for this 5th year where it’s hard. It’s hard to maintain such a high level of play for five years.”>

The Coyotes also find out Sunday where they are headed with a 27-5 record and one of the stingiest defenses in the country.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.