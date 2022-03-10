Avera Medical Minute
Two years of COVID-19 in South Dakota, it is still here

Covid-19 graphic
Covid-19 graphic(Dakota, Michael | 19 News)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two years ago today the first COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the state.

On March 10, 2020, health officials confirmed the state’s first coronavirus-related death and infections. Since then, the South Dakota Department of Health has reported over 236,000 cases, roughly a fourth of the state’s population.

The DOH has shown the state’s numbers have dropped dramatically over the past six weeks, but there are still 3,117 active cases in South Dakota.

Over 10,000 people in the state have been hospitalized due to COVID at some point. Thursday, current hospitalizations fell below 100 for the first time in nearly seven months.

South Dakota has averaged four deaths per day over the past week, the overall total deaths are 2,848 as of Thursday. Of the newly reported deaths, one was in their 30s, one in their 60s, and two were eighty years or older.

President Biden’s new Test-To-Treat program aims to help people get tested for COVID-19 and if positive, to help them be given free anti-viral pills on the spot. Patients are expected to be able to receive COVID-19 antivirals through the program later this week.

The American Medical Association has voiced concerns over the program, saying a clinic may not know a patient’s full medical history or medication being taken like a doctor would. Officials said that is why it is important to contact your doctor shortly after testing positive for COVID-19 to assess treatment options.

