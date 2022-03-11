Avera Medical Minute
10pm Sportscast Thursday, March 10th

Lee out at USD, Girls State Basketball, Iowa 2-A Boys semi’s, Skyforce, Augie MBB and Northern Wrestling
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:52 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The USD men’s basketball team is looking for a new head coach. Two of the three top seeded were upset Thursday in SD Girls Basketball Tournament. Central Lyon and Rock Valley both won and will play for the Iowa 2-A boys title Friday. The Skyforce lost, Augie is ready to host the Regional and three Northern wrestlers head to St. Louis.

