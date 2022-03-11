55th Annual Sioux Empire Sportsmen’s Show bringing excitement for upcoming warmer seasons

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Empire Sportsmen’s show started its 55th year Thursday night and will be continuing at both the Convention Center and Sioux Falls Arena all weekend long.

“The Sportsmen’s Show is really about everything that is great about the outdoors in South Dakota so 2/3rds of our displays are boats, campers RV’s, personal watercraft, and then we also have a lot of great resorts and lodges,” Sports Show Manager Barry Cenaiko said.

The show was canceled two years ago due to COVID-19 but many of the businesses at the event have seen a massive increase in interest since the start of the pandemic.

“It definitely is up, inventory is there but it is also going quickly just like anything outdoors whether it be ATVs, boats, campers, we’re all kind of in that same demographics as to what’s taking place with the sales,” RV Sales Manager Rich Probert said.

This year’s show is not just going to help those in South Dakota but even some businesses internationally.

“We have a lot more Canadians down this year as the border is opening up so you can actually talk to them and get the latest info on the border but boy oh boy in Canada we’re talking about 10′s of thousands of lakes that haven’t been touched in two years,” Cenaiko said.

MORE: New floral shop, 605 Florista, looking forward to upcoming spring weather.

The show features several interactive exhibits going on throughout the weekend.

“We have live trout fishing where you can actually fish for trout and if you like to you can take them home and make them for dinner we’ve got the Great Lakes Lumber Show which is a history of logging and they do chainsaw carving ax throwing and a cross-cut competition,” Cenaiko said.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.