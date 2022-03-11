Aberdeen brings online play from the pandemic to the stage

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Aberdeen Community Theatre and Hardly Working Promotions are bringing a show originally written for online festivals during the pandemic to the stage for the first time.

The show is called “Triple Bypass.” Aberdeen playwright Deena Ronayne began writing the show during the pandemic when theater was put on hold.

”A majority of it was because I was doing producer’s work. I have a production firm, but nothing was going up, so writing was something that still allowed me a creative outlet,” said Ronayne.

Ronayne and the Aberdeen Community Theatre filmed the show and entered it into fourteen online festivals.

”We had a window of opportunity that came from a really tough situation with COVID affecting theater the way it did. So, when these online festivals starting sprouting up, we didn’t know how long they’d last or how popular they would be,” said Ronayne.

The show went on to win multiple awards in those festivals, and now they’re bringing it to a live audience for the first time.

”We were thankful that we were able to do an online version, because at that time, there wasn’t a whole lot we could do. It is a lot nicer to get back to live theater because there’s just something to be said about being able to watch it right there and have the audience be part of that story,” said Paige Walth-Tiede, who is acting and serving as a technician in the show.

“Triple Bypass” is comprised of three ten-minute plays all about life and death.

”Each one will make you think about life or death in a different way. The first one is the very serious one. The second one hopefully with touch your heart, and the third one will make you laugh,” said Ronayne.

“Triple Bypass” is a one-day special showing Sunday March 13th at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance or $16 at the door. Tickets are available at Riddle’s Jewelry, online or by calling (605) 225-2228.

